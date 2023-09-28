Two Sussex beaches are among the top ten most popular in the UK, according to Travel Expert at journeyera.com.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The recent study unveiled by journeyera.com ranked the top 25 UK beaches based on Instagram hashtag counts.

Camber Sands came in seventh place, while West Wittering Beach came in eighth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for journeyera.com said: “Camber Sands is a colossal 5,000-meter-long beach, but despite its size, it still manages an impressive 24.05 hashtags per meter, racking up a whopping 120,233 hashtag counts. Its vast stretches of fine sandy dunes make it a hot spot for beach sports, and its sheer size means it never feels crowded.”

West Wittering Beach ranks 8th with 20.01 hashtags per meter

They said: “Also in Sussex, West Wittering Beach ranks 8th with 20.01 hashtags per meter. It spans 1,500 meters and has 30,011 hashtag counts to its name. Renowned for its excellent water quality and natural conservancy, it's a hit among families and watersport enthusiasts alike.”

The number one beach was Cornwall’s Kynance Cove with 61,772 hashtags and ahashtags-per-meter score of 154.43.

According to the study, the ten most popular beaches in the UK are: 1. Kynance Cove, Cornwall; 2. Porthcurno Beach, Cornwall; 3. Blackpool Sands, Devon; 4. Barafundle Bay, Wales; 5. Beer Beach, Devonl; 6. Cromer Beach, Norfolk; 7. Camber Sands, Sussex; 8. West Wittering Beach, Sussexl 9. Summerleaze, Cornwall; 10. Morecambe Beach, Lancashire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad