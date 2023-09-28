Two Sussex beaches make top ten list of most popular sandy spots in the UK
and live on Freeview channel 276
The recent study unveiled by journeyera.com ranked the top 25 UK beaches based on Instagram hashtag counts.
Camber Sands came in seventh place, while West Wittering Beach came in eighth.
A spokesperson for journeyera.com said: “Camber Sands is a colossal 5,000-meter-long beach, but despite its size, it still manages an impressive 24.05 hashtags per meter, racking up a whopping 120,233 hashtag counts. Its vast stretches of fine sandy dunes make it a hot spot for beach sports, and its sheer size means it never feels crowded.”
They said: “Also in Sussex, West Wittering Beach ranks 8th with 20.01 hashtags per meter. It spans 1,500 meters and has 30,011 hashtag counts to its name. Renowned for its excellent water quality and natural conservancy, it's a hit among families and watersport enthusiasts alike.”
The number one beach was Cornwall’s Kynance Cove with 61,772 hashtags and ahashtags-per-meter score of 154.43.
According to the study, the ten most popular beaches in the UK are: 1. Kynance Cove, Cornwall; 2. Porthcurno Beach, Cornwall; 3. Blackpool Sands, Devon; 4. Barafundle Bay, Wales; 5. Beer Beach, Devonl; 6. Cromer Beach, Norfolk; 7. Camber Sands, Sussex; 8. West Wittering Beach, Sussexl 9. Summerleaze, Cornwall; 10. Morecambe Beach, Lancashire.
The company said that beaches offering unique features like open-air theatres and sports activities made them more popular, while smaller beaches like Barafundle Bay in Wales could still have high ‘Hashtags per Meter’.