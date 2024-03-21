Brighton Beach and Camber Sands both placed in the list published by website StoryBoards, which ranks the top beaches in the UK by how ‘Instagrammable’ they are.

Placing high at number two, Brighton has more than one million posts on Instagram, which equates to 214 posts per metre of the three-mile-long beach, according to the study.

The beach has earned top points for its offering of multiple watersports such as windsurfing, kayaking and sailing for tourists to enjoy.

Meanwhile, Camber Sands has placed at number eight, with 15 posts per metre.

To compile the list, the study analysed Instagram hashtag data and the length of 50 of the UK’s most popular beaches to find the top ten beaches and coves with the highest hashtags per metre count.

Cornwall came out on top with four of the top ten beaches located in the county, including Kynance Cove which has placed at number one.

A spokesperson for StoryBoards said: “With the upcoming clocks change and the weather warming up, many people can use this ranking as a guide to help identify the most picturesque beaches to visit in the UK.

“For those looking for more of a pebble beach, tourist hotspot Brighton Beach could be perfect for a family holiday, while Lulworth Cove is a fantastic choice for those looking for a beach with a learning twist. These findings situate Cornwall as the best location in the UK for a beach holiday this year, with four of the top entries in the top ten. No doubt any holiday based in Cornwall will be a fantastic one.”

