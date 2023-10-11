Two beaches in Sussex have been named amongst the most popular beaches in the UK in a new study.

A recent study unveiled by Travel Expert at journeyera.com ranks the top 25 UK beaches based on Instagram hashtag counts, and the results are as intriguing as they are beautiful. Taking the crown is Cornwall's Kynance Cove, with an eye-catching 61,772 hashtags. Even more impressive is its hashtags-per-meter score of 154.43, given its 400-meter length.

Coming in second is another Cornish beauty, Porthcurno Beach, which has 14,875 hashtags and a 49.58 hashtags-per-meter score over its 300-meter stretch. Not far behind is Devon's Blackpool Sands, stretching 400 meters and gathering 18,242 hashtags, resulting in a 45.61 hashtags-per-meter score.

Camber Sands and West Wittering Beach both feature in the top ten of the list at seventh and eighth respectively.

In its findings, the website wrote: “Camber Sands is a colossal 5,000-meter-long beach, but despite its size, it still manages an impressive 24.05 hashtags per meter, racking up a whopping 120,233 hashtag counts. Its vast stretches of fine sandy dunes make it a hot spot for beach sports, and its sheer size means it never feels crowded.

“Also in Sussex, West Wittering Beach ranks 8th with 20.01 hashtags per meter. It spans 1,500 meters and has 30,011 hashtag counts to its name. Renowned for its excellent water quality and natural conservancy, it's a hit among families and watersport enthusiasts alike.”