Two Sussex towns rank in top ten places for winter ‘staycation’
Hastings came in ninth and Eastbourne tenth in the new study.
It comes as more and more people are choosing to stay in the UK for their holidays as the cost-of-living crisis bites.
The research, commissioned by credit card company Aqua, analysed Google search data, hotel prices and TikTok views to create the ranking.
Hastings and Eastbourne both averaged around 30,000 monthly Google searches.
The Eastbourne tag has had more than 58 million views on TikTok, meanwhile Hastings has had nearly double that at 109 million.
Hastings is one of the pricier locations in the ranking, with average nightly hotel prices of £102.
The average price of a hotel room in Eastbourne is £94.
Sharvan Selvam, commercial director at Aqua, said: “Whether you’re heading off on an autumn getaway or planning ahead for half-term or Christmas, staycations can be a great way to get some rest and relaxation. From skipping the airport chaos to cutting down travel times, holidaying close to home offers plenty of benefits and might also save you money on things like flight costs and airport parking.
“There are simple steps holiday-makers can take to keep costs down when they’re on their staycation too. While it’s nice to treat yourself to a few meals out when on holiday, choosing self-catered accommodation and bringing some of your own food could save you a lot of money. When it comes to activities, do your research ahead of time to see if any attractions have discounted entry and some places, such as museums and art galleries, are often free.”