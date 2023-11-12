Two Sussex towns have ranked in the ten most popular places for a ‘staycation’ this winter.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hastings came in ninth and Eastbourne tenth in the new study.

It comes as more and more people are choosing to stay in the UK for their holidays as the cost-of-living crisis bites.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The research, commissioned by credit card company Aqua, analysed Google search data, hotel prices and TikTok views to create the ranking.

Two Sussex towns have ranked in the ten most popular places for a ‘staycation’ this winter.

Hastings and Eastbourne both averaged around 30,000 monthly Google searches.

The Eastbourne tag has had more than 58 million views on TikTok, meanwhile Hastings has had nearly double that at 109 million.

Hastings is one of the pricier locations in the ranking, with average nightly hotel prices of £102.

The average price of a hotel room in Eastbourne is £94.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sharvan Selvam, commercial director at Aqua, said: “Whether you’re heading off on an autumn getaway or planning ahead for half-term or Christmas, staycations can be a great way to get some rest and relaxation. From skipping the airport chaos to cutting down travel times, holidaying close to home offers plenty of benefits and might also save you money on things like flight costs and airport parking.