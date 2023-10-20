Two unplanned power outages reported in Bognor Regis
and live on Freeview channel 276
The power company manages and provides an app called Power Track, which monitors outages across its catchment area and, this morning, two have been reported in Bersted and Middleton on Sea.
The Bersted outage, which impacted three postcodes in the area, was resolved as of 1o’clock today, but was first reported at 2.10am. The other outage, in Middleton, was first reported at 07.11am this morning, and engineers should have resolved the issue by 2pm.
"We’re sorry for the loss of supply,” a Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks statement reads. “We currently have a fault affecting the areas listed. Our engineers are on site working hard to get the power back on as quickly as they can.”
Bigger than the Bersted outage, this issue reportedly impacts five postcodes and as many as 19 customers.