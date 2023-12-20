Two West Sussex Charities receive £1,000 festive boost after overwhelming support from residents

Two charities in West Sussex received a £1,000 Christmas gift after being nominated by members of the public.

Pound Hill Playgroup, for young children in Crawley and Friends of Downview Primary School, which supports teachers at a school in Bognor Regis, are set to benefit from the cash injections following incredible support from residents, who cast over 9,200 votes for charities across the county.

The money comes from the Benefact Group; a financial business collective devoted to giving money to good causes, and which is, this year, giving £120,000 to charities up down the country as part of its annual 12 days of Christmas Giving Campaign.

Mark Hews, Group Chief Executive of Benefact Group, said: “We are thrilled to be giving £120,000 to 120 fantastic charitable causes across the country and I’d like to thank every single West Sussex resident that took the time to nominate a charity close to their hearts. We know that £1,000 can make a huge difference to the incredible work that charities do and we’re looking forward to seeing how this financial boost will change lives for the better.”

West Sussex charities are set to benefit from £1,000 injections. Photo: Pixabay.

“Benefact Group is the third largest corporate donor in the UK and has an ambition to be the biggest. Owned by a charity, Benefact Trust, all of its available profits go to good causes, and the more the Group grows, the more the Group can give.”