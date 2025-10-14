Two West Sussex hotels named among best in UK in new Michelin guide

Two West Sussex hotels have been named among the best in the UK in a new Michelin guide.

Leonardslee House – set within the renowned Leonardslee Lakes and Gardens estate near Horsham – has been awarded a prestigious Michelin ‘Key’ – the hotel equivalent of the Michelin Star for restaurants.

Also receiving a Michelin Key is Amberley Castle at Amberley near Arundel. The award means that the hotels are rated as ‘A Very Special Stay.’ Rating Leonardslee House, Michelin inspectors say: “High on a valley ridge in West Sussex, Leonardslee House is a 19th-century Italianate mansion set within the famed Leonardslee Lakes and Gardens.

"Its 10 bedrooms are each individually styled: statement wallpapers, hand-picked antiques, marble fireplaces with views over rhododendron gardens, vineyards, and rolling Downs.

"After-hours access to the gardens adds to the sense of escape, as does the restaurant, where dramatic, foraged tasting menus unfold against a backdrop of tiled floors, mirrored walls, and vineyard views.

"A quiet spot with good rooms, good food, and a view worth waking up to.” Leonardslee House has rooms starting at £324 a night.

Also honoured with a ‘Key’ is Amberley Castle. Michelin inspectors say: “Some hotels throw the word ‘castle’ around rather liberally, but Amberley Castle is the real deal – its fortifications date to the 14th century, and its guest list includes Henry VIII among its names.

“Today it’s a suitably luxurious family-owned hotel whose rooms and suites, whether inside or outside the castle walls, combine ancient stone and timber with contemporary interventions like Vispring beds, gas fireplaces, and lavish modern bathrooms. Dinner is served in two of the castle’s grandest rooms.”

Prices at Amberley Castle start at £240 a night.

Both hotels are among 124 in the UK to have been awarded a Michelin Key this year.