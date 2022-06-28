Two-year price freeze on Wealden District Council service

The waste collection service will stay at £55 per bin per year until ‘at least July 2024’, according to Wealden District Council (WDC).

The price for 2023/24 was due to rise to at least £60 per bin per year.

According to WDC, councillors made this decision in recognition of the recent disruption to the collection service during the bin strike, and to ‘help residents manage at a time when there are increasing costs of living pressures on households’.

Garden waste in Wealden (photo from Wealden District Council)

Cllr Ray Cade, portfolio holder for Waste Services, said, “We are pleased to be able to offer Wealden residents a price freeze on the collection of garden waste bins until 2024.