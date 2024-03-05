Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lion President Terry Mason welcomed Guest of honour Councillor Jackie Love Mayor of Uckfield and Lions District Governor Paul Dedman with his wife Daphne, along with members of Zone 1C Lions clubs Bexhill, Hailsham, Hastings, Newhaven, Peacehaven and Seaford, SEBI as well as visiting Lions clubs Rottingdean, Henfield and East Grinstead.

Lion President Terry thanked Uckfield lions for all their work in the local community raising thousands of pounds though out the year for good causes.

Presentations where then made to Lion Chris Macve for 45 years’ service, Lion John Gilbert (10 years) and Peter Llyod Bostock (10 years) by District Governor Paul Dedman, after which he presented three Uckfield Lion’s Keith Mates, Lion Chris Sherwood and Lion Frank Phillips on behalf of Lions Clubs international Foundation with Melvin Jones fellowship awards.

Uckfield and District Lions club celebrate 55 years

The Melvin Jones award is the highest award presented to Lions for their service to Lions international and most importantly their work in the local community through Lions and other work they do to help others.

In her response to the speeches Mayor Jackie Love thanked all of the Lions for their work in their local communities, and said she had especially enjoyed being a judge for the Uckfield Lion Roar competition for junior school children, where they invent an item that they believe could save the planet.