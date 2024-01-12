Uckfield care home residents get on their blue suede shoes
It is estimated that Elvis has sold over one billion records worldwide so to honour the undisputed King of Rock & Roll, the staff and residents enjoyed a fantastic day of music, fun and dancing.
General Manager, Kirsty Heaver, said: “Lots of our residents are big Elvis fans and love his music.
"We’ve had a fantastic day listening to the wonderful tribute singer Andy T King, finding out about Elvis in his early life, and what influenced him, he was such an incredible talent.
"We have also enjoyed some delicious cocktails made by our Barman and Chef!
Val a resident said: “I loved Elvis growing up. Listening to all his old hits has brought back so many memories.
"We’ve all had a brilliant time reminiscing about our dance hall days!”