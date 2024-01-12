BREAKING

Uckfield care home residents get on their blue suede shoes

Hurstwood View care home in Five Ash Down was transformed into Graceland for an Elvis Tribute afternoon, in honour of what would have been his 89th birthday on the 8th January.
By Samantha BrightContributor
Published 12th Jan 2024, 12:10 GMT
Elvis visits Hurstwood ViewElvis visits Hurstwood View
Elvis visits Hurstwood View

It is estimated that Elvis has sold over one billion records worldwide so to honour the undisputed King of Rock & Roll, the staff and residents enjoyed a fantastic day of music, fun and dancing.

General Manager, Kirsty Heaver, said: “Lots of our residents are big Elvis fans and love his music.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We’ve had a fantastic day listening to the wonderful tribute singer Andy T King, finding out about Elvis in his early life, and what influenced him, he was such an incredible talent.

Most Popular

"We have also enjoyed some delicious cocktails made by our Barman and Chef!

Val a resident said: “I loved Elvis growing up. Listening to all his old hits has brought back so many memories.

"We’ve all had a brilliant time reminiscing about our dance hall days!”

Related topics:Uckfield