Uckfield’s 35th Model Railway Club Exhibition in pictures

Uckfield Model Railway Club held its annual exhibition this weekend (October 19-20) at the Uckfield Civic Centre.

Town mayor Cllr Spike Mayhew opened the show on Saturday morning and students from Uckfield College marshalled at the event. An exhibition for the whole family, it featured many high quality model railway layouts and stalls from traders including specialist manufacturers, demonstrations, and society stands.

A young fan at Uckfield's Model Railway Exhibition

Both the young and the young at heart turned out to enjoy the exhibition this year

Mesmerised by one of the models at the exhibition

Interacting with a stall at Uckfield's Annual Model Railway Exhibition

