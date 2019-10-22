Uckfield’s 35th Model Railway Club Exhibition in pictures
Uckfield Model Railway Club held its annual exhibition this weekend (October 19-20) at the Uckfield Civic Centre.
Town mayor Cllr Spike Mayhew opened the show on Saturday morning and students from Uckfield College marshalled at the event. An exhibition for the whole family, it featured many high quality model railway layouts and stalls from traders including specialist manufacturers, demonstrations, and society stands.
A young fan at Uckfield's Model Railway Exhibition, photo by Ron Hill