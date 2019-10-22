Uckfield mayor, Spike Mayhew, with members of Uckfield Model Railway Club, by Ron Hill

Uckfield’s 35th Model Railway Club Exhibition in pictures

Uckfield Model Railway Club held its annual exhibition this weekend (October 19-20) at the Uckfield Civic Centre.

Town mayor Cllr Spike Mayhew opened the show on Saturday morning and students from Uckfield College marshalled at the event. An exhibition for the whole family, it featured many high quality model railway layouts and stalls from traders including specialist manufacturers, demonstrations, and society stands.

A young fan at Uckfield's Model Railway Exhibition, photo by Ron Hill
Both the young and the young at heart turned out to enjoy the exhibition this year, photo by Ron Hill
Mesmerised by one of the models at the exhibition, by Ron Hill
Interacting with a stall at Uckfield's Annual Model Railway Exhibition, photo by Ron Hill
