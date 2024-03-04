BREAKING

Uckfield Singers perform at local care home

Residents and guests at Lydfords Care Home in East Hoathly enjoyed an afternoon of grins with a live music performance that took place at the home.
By Samantha HardingContributor
Published 4th Mar 2024, 14:58 GMT
Updated 4th Mar 2024, 15:06 GMT
Uckfield Singers

Local group, Uckfield Singers Community Choir from Uckfield performed a selection of popular songs that they regularly perform in the community.

The hospitality team at the home provided a spread of sweet and savoury treats for guests to enjoy during the show.

One member of the Uckfield Singers Community Choir said: "It has been a great pleasure to meet so many people, having an opportunity to chat with the residents following our singing performance; our group always look forward to coming to the home.”

General Manager, Rikki Gene-Bury said: “Our residents and guests had a wonderful day singing along with the wonderful performers.”

