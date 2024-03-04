Uckfield Singers perform at local care home
Local group, Uckfield Singers Community Choir from Uckfield performed a selection of popular songs that they regularly perform in the community.
The hospitality team at the home provided a spread of sweet and savoury treats for guests to enjoy during the show.
One member of the Uckfield Singers Community Choir said: "It has been a great pleasure to meet so many people, having an opportunity to chat with the residents following our singing performance; our group always look forward to coming to the home.”
General Manager, Rikki Gene-Bury said: “Our residents and guests had a wonderful day singing along with the wonderful performers.”