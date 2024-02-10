Uckfield woman charged with attempted murder after suspected poisoning

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The news comes after emergency services were called to an address in Hunters Way, Uckfield, at 6.30am on Thursday. They found a 38-year-old woman and two children, aged 9 and 13, and took them to hospital for treatment.

Following police enquiries, 38-year-old Jilumol George of Hunters Way in Uckfield was arrested and charged with two counts of attempted murder and two counts of administering poison with intent to endanger life or inflict grievous harm.

She appeared before Brighton Magistrates Court earlier today (February 10), and was remanded in custody to appear before a crown court to be fixed on Friday, March 8.

A woman has been charged with attempted murder. Photo: Sussex Police.

Chief Inspector Mark Evans said: “I want to reassure the local community that this is an isolated incident, and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with it.