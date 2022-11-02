Uckfield women investigated by police for forcing labour on Ukrainian refugees

Sussex Police invited the women to a voluntary interview at Eastbourne police station on July 26, after receiving a report six days prior from a Ukrainian woman with her young daughter, who had arrived in the UK under the Homes for Ukraine scheme.

The Uckfield women had offered to host the pair and attended the police interview with her solicitor on August 16. Police say she was not arrested.

She told MailOnline: “It was just devastating. We just wanted to help. If I was charged I would have had to declare that and it would have been a permanent impediment to my career.

“They also spoke to my husband and told him that I could face life in prison if I was found guilty.

“I've been an NHS mental health specialist for 15 years and I have often worked with people with severe mental illness supporting their needs in police custody, and this happening to me was the worst experience of my life.”

Following the interview, police say the women was approached on several occasions to provide a full statement, but was not willing to assist with further enquiries or to provide a formal account.

As a result, it was judged by police that there was insufficient evidence for a prosecution and no further action was taken.

The woman's solicitor was advised the same day of the decision, police said.

Detective Chief Inspector Gavin Patch said: "This investigation was expedited as quickly as possible, but given the nature of the allegations that were made, it was important that both sides were given the opportunity to provide their accounts of what had occurred and other agencies involved consulted.

"In this case, there was insufficient evidence to proceed, but we take any allegations of this nature very seriously and it is important that they are properly investigated."