UK Power Network apologise as thousands in Mid Sussex remain without power

In a statement, a spokesperson for UK Power Networks said: “We would like to apologise that complex repair work at Burgess Hill is taking longer than first estimated. Our engineers are working hard on site and we now estimate that power supplies will be restored around 5.15pm.”
Engineers are having to temporarily turn off power in the Burgess Hill area so that we can carry out further safety checks, after a fault in a substation on March 9.
This has affected several thousand properties from 12.45pm today (March 12).