“UK Rap’s new DIY Hero" JESHI plays Brighton date

East London musician JESHI is heading out on a UK headline tour this March, following the release of the deluxe edition of his recent album Universal Credit.

Dates include Brighton Patterns on March 23 for the performer dubbed “UK Rap’s new DIY Hero.”

A spokesman said: “Since the release of his critically-acclaimed EP Bad Taste in 2020, Jeshi has moved from strength to strength and collaborated with some of the hottest names in music including Celeste, Jim-e Stack, Obongjayar & Vegyn.

"His music has been included in Chanel’s Cruise show and season four of Top Boy, and his continued success saw him pick up a coveted AIM Award for Best Music Video last year.

Jeshi

“Having nabbed One To Watch tips from Clash Magazine, British Vogue and Mixmag last year, Jeshi has also gained praise from the likes of The Face, i-D, The Line of Best Fit, The Independent, British GQ, The Fader, DIY, Huck and more.

“His blistering debut album Universal Credit demanded the attention of critics and fans alike, and the record saw Jeshi hope to bring reality and honesty to how the most ignored and dehumanised in British society are viewed.