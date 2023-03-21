“UK Rap’s new DIY Hero" JESHI plays Brighton date

A spokesman said: “Since the release of his critically-acclaimed EP Bad Taste in 2020, Jeshi has moved from strength to strength and collaborated with some of the hottest names in music including Celeste, Jim-e Stack, Obongjayar & Vegyn.
"His music has been included in Chanel’s Cruise show and season four of Top Boy, and his continued success saw him pick up a coveted AIM Award for Best Music Video last year.
“Having nabbed One To Watch tips from Clash Magazine, British Vogue and Mixmag last year, Jeshi has also gained praise from the likes of The Face, i-D, The Line of Best Fit, The Independent, British GQ, The Fader, DIY, Huck and more.
“His blistering debut album Universal Credit demanded the attention of critics and fans alike, and the record saw Jeshi hope to bring reality and honesty to how the most ignored and dehumanised in British society are viewed.
"The artist also released a deluxe edition of the critically-lauded album which featured a brand-new track This Thing Of Ours, as well as four live performances and a remix of Protein featuring Obongjayar & Westside Boogie. Now ready to tour the album across the UK, Jeshi is ready to hit the road this March on tour with dates including Brighton.”