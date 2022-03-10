UK-wide meals on wheels service raise awarness of malnutrition and dehydration

Apetito, the UK’s leading food producer for the health and social care sector, highlighted how its meals on wheels service helps the people that need it most, in more ways than one.

The service deliver meals to pensioners, care homes, hospitals and nurseries.

During Nutrition and Hydration Week, Apetito will be raising awareness about how to avoid malnutrition and dehydration, conditions that about three million people in the UK are at risk from.

A meals on wheels company is raising awareness of malnutrition and dehydration this Nutrition and Hydration Week (March 14 -20)

Malnutrition can lead to poorer immunity, greater risk of infection, poor mobility, reduced quality of life and mental health problems.

Dehydration can become serious very quickly, especially among the elderly, with possible effects including dizziness, heat stress, pressure ulcers and increased risks of falls.

Apetito drivers not only encourage customers to eat a healthy meal but also prompt them to have a glass of water on their visit.

Every meal is carefully created by the firm’s in-house chefs and dietitians to ensure they are nutritionally balanced to support a healthy diet.

The delivery service is more than just a meal to the majority of the company’s customers.

One Apetito customer said: “I am 89 and have no children.

“Seeing the drivers and receiving my meals is the highlight of my day, I honestly don’t know what I would do without them.”

One key part of the delivery drivers’ role is to carry out safety and wellbeing checks on their customers, which gives families peace of mind that someone will check on their loved ones.

The meals on wheels service is flexible, with a wide variety of meals to choose from.

There is a menu to suit everyone’s taste, the company said, while the company offers two or three-course meal options.

Apetito also offer a teatime pack delivered alongside its hot meal, which includes a sandwich, cake and a piece of fruit for the evening.

The delivery service has won the UK’s highest business accolade three times, The Queen’s Award for Enterprise: Sustainable Development.

Delivery is free, so customers do not have to sign up to a contract or subscription, they can simply choose to use the service whenever the like and can pay weekly or monthly by direct debit.

To order an apetito meal or to enquire on behalf of someone else, call the customer services team on 01903 718893 or email [email protected]

