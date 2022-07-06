Ukraine charity in Eastbourne starts free language classes

Cafe Ukraine is a social hub for Ukrainians and their host families to meet on Saturday mornings in Our Lady of Ransom Church in Meads Road.

As well as somewhere to socialise, the cafe is starting a free language course this Saturday (July 9).

The classes will take place at Eastbourne College every Saturday afternoon, 2.30pm-4pm, from July 9 to August 27.

Free language classes for Ukrainians in Eastbourne (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

The classes are for adult beginners and will cover basic vocabulary and grammar so the Ukrainians can use public transport, go shopping, visit the doctor, apply for jobs and hold a simple conversation.

Helen Kotz, from Cafe Ukraine, said any Ukrainian refugees that are interested should email [email protected] quickly as the course is nearly full.

She said, “It is very clear that in order to establish themselves in the UK Ukrainians need at least a basic level of English. Our five qualified teachers are giving their time for free. Through some generous donations we have been able to provide textbooks, paper and pens and through the generosity of Eastbourne College have the use of state of the art classrooms.