Ukraine: More than 20 refugees have moved to Eastbourne, according to MP

More than 20 Ukrainian refugees have been homed in Eastbourne, according to the MP.

In a newsletter to constituents, Eastbourne MP Caroline Ansell said 21 Ukrainians have arrived in the town through the sponsorship scheme and are being supported by nine hosts.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The MP said, “I am so grateful for each and every one of them.

Caroline Ansell SUS-191212-141024001

“All sponsors should receive a weekly email from East Sussex County Council with full details of how to offer support for the Ukrainians they have sponsored.

“Ukrainians can arrange for their £200 cash welcome payment (and four free weeks of travel on Stagecoach buses) through the below number: In Eastbourne, Lewes or Wealden - contact 01323 639373.”

Residents have been urged to direct their questions to [email protected]

Mrs Ansell added, “There is also a dedicated helpline for sponsors and the team at the county council are working to support sponsors as we welcome in ever-increasing numbers [of] Ukrainians fleeing this unjustified invasion of their homeland.”

READ THIS: {https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/news/people/eastbourne-mother-criticises-ludicrous-visa-system-as-she-hopes-to-house-ukrainian-refugees-3662229 Eastbourne mother criticises ‘ludicrous’ visa system as she hopes to house Ukrainian refugees}

{https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/news/people/eastbourne-mother-looks-to-house-ukrainian-refugees-in-the-town-3640841 Eastbourne mother looks to house Ukrainian refugees in the town}