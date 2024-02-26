BREAKING

Ukrainian commemoration

Saturday, February 24 commemorated two years of the ongoing Ukrainian conflict with Russia which was arked by Ukrainians across Sussex and the United Kingdom with various events.
By Simon RooksbyContributor
Published 26th Feb 2024, 14:16 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Association of Ukrainian Refugees Great Britain – Eastbourne branch. Staged activities in the pouring rain. Later a vigil at Eastbourne Town Hall with Mayoress Candy Vaughan & Caroline Ansell MP & candlelit procession to the war memorial

Local support including local refugees provided a memorable time for all, including the cost of war through loss of life, casualties civilian and military.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sussex charity Computers for Charities along with other organisations remains privileged to be part of the process of aiding just some of the six million Ukrainian refugees forced to leave their country since 2022

Related topics:RussiaSussexCaroline AnsellUnited KingdomEastbourne