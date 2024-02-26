Ukrainian commemoration
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Association of Ukrainian Refugees Great Britain – Eastbourne branch. Staged activities in the pouring rain. Later a vigil at Eastbourne Town Hall with Mayoress Candy Vaughan & Caroline Ansell MP & candlelit procession to the war memorial
Local support including local refugees provided a memorable time for all, including the cost of war through loss of life, casualties civilian and military.
Sussex charity Computers for Charities along with other organisations remains privileged to be part of the process of aiding just some of the six million Ukrainian refugees forced to leave their country since 2022