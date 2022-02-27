Organised by Nataliya Dekremer, who has lived in the UK for 13 years, the peaceful protest saw people bring posters and signs demonstrating against the War.

Mrs Dekremer spoke and led the gathering in singing the Ukrainian National Anthem. MP Henry Smith also spoke and chanted 'Stop the War'.

Ingrida Kazlauskiene, a Lithuanian, also gave a passionate speech about why this war should not be happening and how it will affect other countries in the area. You can see Mrs Kazlauskiene's full speech in our Facebook Live video.

Mrs Dekremer, who lives in Crawley Down, was amazed by the turnout and said how important it is people are aware of what is going ion in her home country.

She said: "I organised this protest because there is a war going on in my own country I have a lot of family members who are there at the moment in West Ukraine.

"There have been bombs going off there. There is a military and civilian airport there and it’s been blown up. Missiles have been dropping on it and my family live just 1km away from it.

"They felt the ground shaking and it’s not right. People are dying. My friends and family are there. Some of them are fleeing and some of them are staying to fight.

"I am worried. I am safe in the UK at the moment but will I be safe tomorrow? Is my child going to be safe tomorrow?

"It’s not right what’s going on and people need to hear about and do something about it.

"I hope Boris Johnson does something about it. I know they have placed sanctions and that’s great and were are so grateful for the support of the United Kingdom and EU countries but more needs to be done because Putin is not going to stop."

Mr Smith, who visited Ukraine just weeks ago, said: "We need to show solidarity with the Ukrainian people. They are suffering an unprecedented and appalling unprovoked attack by Putin and Russian forces

"I was in Ukraine with the Foreign Affairs parliamentary committee a few weeks ago and the resolve of the Ukrainian people to decide their own future democratically is something we really must support.

"It is appalling that in 2022 a man like Putin can unleash war in Europe and target civilians. We have seen apartment blocks targeted, civilians killed and it really is unacceptable and it’s important people in Crawley and across the world stand up and say this is unacceptable in the 21st century.

"It’s great to see such a gathering here in Crawley."

"Men, women and children, ordinary people are getting caught up in a war that is of their making and we need to show resolve and support though that and I am very proud of the people of Crawley today for coming out and I know they will continue to support the Ukrainian people throughout."