'Unauthorised encampment' moved from park in West Sussex by Police

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole

Reporter

Published 3rd May 2025, 16:37 BST
Updated 3rd May 2025, 16:46 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Sussex Police have moved an ‘unauthorised encampment’ from a park in West Sussex.

Police confirmed that it had issued a Section 60c notice on Saturday, May 3, ordering caravans to leave Victoria Park in Worthing.

The caravans had moved to Victoria Park after being issued a notice to leave Manor Sports Ground in Broadwater – which is home to Worthing Cricket Club – on Friday morning (May 2).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We’ve used police powers to successfully move an unauthorised encampment from Victoria Park in Worthing.

"We have liaised with the local authority and engaged with the group and issued a Section 60c notice this morning (May 3).

"Thank you for your patience and understanding.”

Related topics:PoliceVictoria ParkBroadwater

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice