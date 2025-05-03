'Unauthorised encampment' moved from park in West Sussex by Police

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sussex Police have moved an ‘unauthorised encampment’ from a park in West Sussex.

Police confirmed that it had issued a Section 60c notice on Saturday, May 3, ordering caravans to leave Victoria Park in Worthing.

The caravans had moved to Victoria Park after being issued a notice to leave Manor Sports Ground in Broadwater – which is home to Worthing Cricket Club – on Friday morning (May 2).

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We’ve used police powers to successfully move an unauthorised encampment from Victoria Park in Worthing.

"We have liaised with the local authority and engaged with the group and issued a Section 60c notice this morning (May 3).

"Thank you for your patience and understanding.”