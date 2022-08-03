Unicorn rides spread magic at Leonardslee Gardens: See Pictures

‘Enchanted Leonardslee’ spectacular was postponed but organisers decided to continue with the unicorn rides on July 28-31 and from August 4-7.
Each unicorn ride was led by an experienced fairy handler.
Adam Streeter, estate manager at Leonardslee, said: “Children visiting the estate love the unicorn rides, they are very much part of the magic of the gardens now. There are 240 acres to explore, with lakes and woodlands and of course the wallabies that roam the estate and are so popular, with the mothers and little joeys in the maternity enclosure to see too.”
Enchanted Leonardslee was going to feature shows, live music and mythical creatures but has been rescheduled for next year.
Organisers say that visitors who have transferred their booking to Enchanted Leonardslee 2023 will get free garden entry.
For more information visit www.leonardsleegardens.co.uk/all-events