The GMB union says Asda has taken action to address concerns raised following complaints by staff.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Earlier this year the GMB union said some staff at Asda, in Battle Road, St Leonards, made claims of a ‘toxic’ working environment, leading to a survey being carried out in January and February.

It said almost 100 of its members completed the anonymous survey around working culture at the store.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The GMB union said the survey showed that almost 43 per cent of members said they had taken time off work for stress or mental health reasons.

Asda in St Leonards.

This week the GMB union said the store had taken ‘positive action’ to address staff concerns after several weeks of investigation and negotiations.

Josh Boyle, GMB senior Asda representative, said: “After GMB raised these issues formally with management, we are happy to report that action has been taken.”

An Asda spokesperson said: “We expect all colleagues to treat each other with courtesy and respect and any instances where this doesn't happen in our stores are thoroughly investigated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have clear and well-established processes in place for colleagues and GMB representatives to raise their concerns, and this outcome shows that when those processes are followed Asda will work to resolve any concerns that may arise through those channels.”