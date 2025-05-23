Union says action being taken by Asda supermarket after complaints by St Leonards staff
Earlier this year the GMB union said some staff at Asda, in Battle Road, St Leonards, made claims of a ‘toxic’ working environment, leading to a survey being carried out in January and February.
It said almost 100 of its members completed the anonymous survey around working culture at the store.
The GMB union said the survey showed that almost 43 per cent of members said they had taken time off work for stress or mental health reasons.
This week the GMB union said the store had taken ‘positive action’ to address staff concerns after several weeks of investigation and negotiations.
Josh Boyle, GMB senior Asda representative, said: “After GMB raised these issues formally with management, we are happy to report that action has been taken.”
An Asda spokesperson said: “We expect all colleagues to treat each other with courtesy and respect and any instances where this doesn't happen in our stores are thoroughly investigated.
“We have clear and well-established processes in place for colleagues and GMB representatives to raise their concerns, and this outcome shows that when those processes are followed Asda will work to resolve any concerns that may arise through those channels.”