Unique 'castle' between Horsham and Crawley could become a care home
The property – which has long been of interest to passersby – started life as a humble cottage but has been converted into an 11-bedroom castle off the A264 road near Faygate.
Known as Beaubush Castle, the property went on the market last week with a guide price of £3,200,000.
But selling agent Evren Ergin, director of property company RE/MAX in Virginia Water, said this week that the vendors had ‘succesfully accepted an offer from a care home company.’
Earlier, the luxury property was advertised as having three annexes in its grounds.