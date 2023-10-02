A unique ‘castle’ between Horsham and Crawley could be turned into a care home.

The property – which has long been of interest to passersby – started life as a humble cottage but has been converted into an 11-bedroom castle off the A264 road near Faygate.

Known as Beaubush Castle, the property went on the market last week with a guide price of £3,200,000.

But selling agent Evren Ergin, director of property company RE/MAX in Virginia Water, said this week that the vendors had ‘succesfully accepted an offer from a care home company.’

Earlier, the luxury property was advertised as having three annexes in its grounds.

1 . Beaubush Castle Agents for the vendors say that the property could become a care home Photo: Contributed

2 . Beaubush Castle The property started life as a humble cottage but was gradually transformed into an 11-bedroom castle Photo: Contributed

3 . Beaubush Castle Many passersby on the A264 road between Horsham and Crawley often commented on the unusual building Photo: Contributed