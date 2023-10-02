BREAKING
Unique 'castle' between Horsham and Crawley could become a care home

A unique ‘castle’ between Horsham and Crawley could be turned into a care home.
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 14:13 BST
Updated 2nd Oct 2023, 14:15 BST

The property – which has long been of interest to passersby – started life as a humble cottage but has been converted into an 11-bedroom castle off the A264 road near Faygate.

Known as Beaubush Castle, the property went on the market last week with a guide price of £3,200,000.

But selling agent Evren Ergin, director of property company RE/MAX in Virginia Water, said this week that the vendors had ‘succesfully accepted an offer from a care home company.’

Earlier, the luxury property was advertised as having three annexes in its grounds.

Agents for the vendors say that the property could become a care home

