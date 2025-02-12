Unique 'castle' between Horsham and Crawley fails to sell at auction
The property, situated off the A264 near Faygate, was on sale through Auction House London where on-line bids started at £1million. A final bid was made of £1,085,000 but it was left unsold after the auctioneer declared: “I can’t let it go at that.”
Known as Beaubush Cottage, the property first went on the market 15 months ago with a guide price of £3,200,000 and plans were put forward to turn it into a care home.
But it came back on the market recently via Auction House – with a price guide of £1,000,000 plus. The auctioneer described it as “quite a stunning looking property.” Bids crept up from £1million to £1,025,000 before finally reaching £1,085,000 – and remaining unsold.
As well as the main nine-bedroom ‘castle’ house, the property was on sale with three self-contained annexes at the rear, a garden and parking for 12 vehicles included in the sale.