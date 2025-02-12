Unique 'castle' between Horsham and Crawley fails to sell at auction

A unique ‘castle’ between Horsham and Crawley failed to sell when it went up for auction today (February 12).

The property, situated off the A264 near Faygate, was on sale through Auction House London where on-line bids started at £1million. A final bid was made of £1,085,000 but it was left unsold after the auctioneer declared: “I can’t let it go at that.”

Known as Beaubush Cottage, the property first went on the market 15 months ago with a guide price of £3,200,000 and plans were put forward to turn it into a care home.

But it came back on the market recently via Auction House – with a price guide of £1,000,000 plus. The auctioneer described it as “quite a stunning looking property.” Bids crept up from £1million to £1,025,000 before finally reaching £1,085,000 – and remaining unsold.

As well as the main nine-bedroom ‘castle’ house, the property was on sale with three self-contained annexes at the rear, a garden and parking for 12 vehicles included in the sale.