Sponsored by Irwin Mitchell, the Awards were announced by chairman Simon Knight at a sold-out Awards lunch and ceremony at Pangdean Old Barn, Pyecombe, on Tuesday.

The awards are designed to recognise and reward high quality conservation, restoration and good design of newly built projects and encourage the use of traditional skills and crafts. Winners across ten categories from residential schemes to public and community buildings to commercial projects, are presented a hand-crafted slate plaque by the trust’s president Lord Egremont, which is attached to the winning project.

Littlewood Lookout provides an opportunity for passers-by to hide from the elements and looks out over regenerating wood pasture and grassland. Artizans of Wood and the National Trust team at the Slindon Estate designed the simplistic hut using natural materials mainly from the Estate. The Sussex Heritage Trust judging team said: “The Northwood is the largest woodland restoration project ever undertaken by the National Trust nationally and the Lookout is made almost entirely from locally found timber. A little gem!”

Littlewood Lookout was designed Artizans of Wood and the National Trust team at the Slindon Estate. Picture: Sussex Heritage Trust

There was one further award winner from Littlehampton and the surrounding area, The Farmhouse, Bury, submitted by George and James Architects, Midhurst. Two craftsmen were presented with a Building Craft Award, which is given to craftspeople demonstrating high-quality work using traditional skills: John Clifford from Cocoon Exterior Works for the Entrance Gate Pier and Flint Wall at Findon Place and Colin Macrae from Chichester Stoneworks for stonework to Lancing College Chapel, Lancing.

A number of special Awards were also announced including the new ‘Eco Award’ category, sponsored by Cowan Architects which was won by Grade I listed Church, St Michael and All Angels in Berwick and The South Downs Award, sponsored by the South Downs National Park Authority which was won by The Woodcarvers Studio in Nyewood.

Frank Clarke of Clarke Roofing Southern Ltd was named the 2023 Sussex Heritage Trust Person of the Year sponsored by Harvey’s Brewery and Lawson Commercial, presented by HM Lord-Lieutenant of West Sussex, Lady Emma Barnard.

Chairman Simon Knight said: “Frank has been in the industry for over 49 years and there is no doubt his absolute dedication to his craft. Not only has he a passion for this craft and the maintenance of heritage projects but he has an unending enthusiasm to use his vast experience to guide and advise the next generation of heritage skilled craftsmen. Thank you to all who entered the Sussex Heritage Trust Awards and congratulations to all our winners and highly commended projects. My grateful thanks also goes to our headline sponsor, Irwin Mitchell.”

The Little Lookout's frame and rafters. Picture: Sussex Heritage Trust

The Awards are sponsored by Irwin Mitchell alongside other well-known Sussex companies Gravetye Manor, Savills, Henry Adams, Valley Builders, Covers, Harvey’s Brewery, Lawson Commercial, Pilbeam Construction, RH and RW Clutton and Toovey’s Auctioneers.

For a full list of all the award winners and highly commended projects please go to www.sussexheritagetrust.org.uk

John Clifford from Cocoon Exterior Works won a Building Craft Award for the Entrance Gate Pier and Flint Wall at Findon Place. Picture: Sussex Heritage Trust

The stonework at Lancing College's iconic chapel. Picture: Sussex Heritage Trust

Colin Macrae from Chichester Stoneworks, won a Building Craft Award for stonework to Lancing College Chapel, Lancing. Picture: Sussex Heritage Trust

Frank Clarke of Clarke Roofing Southern Ltd was named the 2023 Sussex Heritage Trust Person of the Year. Picture: Sam Stephenson