Unite members stage protest outside Holland and Barrett in Bognor Regis

Members of the UK’s leading union, Unite, gathered outside Holland and Barrett on London Road today (February 02) to protest the company’s association with Logistics Group Holdings ltd.

Logistics Group Holdings owns delivery company Arrow XL, which completes contract work for Holland and Barrett and other high street giants.

Arrow XL staff up and down the country are currently reballoting to take industrial action for better pay, having already done so several times in the past. A spokesperson for the union said Arrow XL staff are ‘very poorly paid’, with many workers making do on just the minimum wage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the true inflation rate currently at 13.4 per cent Arrow XL has only offered workers a five per cent pay rise, despite the fact that one highly paid director earned £539,000 in 2021 – an 84 per cent increase of the year prior.

'Time to deliver fair pay' strikers say.

“Logistics Group Holdings are guilty of acting as Robin Hood in reverse - they are taking from poorly paid workers and giving to hugely wealthy directors,” said Unite general secretary Sharon Graham.

“Until our members at Arrow XL receive a fair pay increase, Unite will use every opportunity to expose the actions of Logistics Group Holdings to cut wages in order to boost profits.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alongside Holland and Barrett, protests also took place outside Marks and Spencers and other businesses with ties to Logistics Holding Group Ltd.

One striker, Jack, said today’s protests are all about raising awareness: “We’ve spoken to the Holland and Barrett team inside and really hope they pass the information on to head office. And beyond that, we just want to get this information out to the public.”

Advertisement Hide Ad