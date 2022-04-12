Universal claimants rise in Chichester in March

Research by the Jobcentre has shown than Universal credit claimants has in Chichester over the past month. SUS-221204-165604001

Universal Credit claimants in the city has risen by 88 from February 10 2022, to March 10 2022.

However Alternative Claimant Count, people searching for work, has decreased by 54 per cent for 18-24 year olds and 35 per cent for all.

Emma Wareham, Partnership Manager at Chichester Jobcentre said: “With record levels of vacancies across the country it’s our top priority to work in lock step with employers and jobseeker to match the right job with the right person. “We’re continuing to invite businesses, especially in the key industries such as Care and Hospitality into our jobcentre, and by organising regular jobs fairs, a growing number of jobseekers have been offered jobs on the spot.

“More people are getting into work faster, with the latest payroll figures showing the number of people entering work increasing.

“Importantly our Way to Work campaign has given us all the impetus to support more people into the high level of vacancies locally.”

Minister for Employment, Mims Davies MP said: “With the unemployment rate returning to the lowest we have seen in nearly 50 years, it is clear our Plan for Jobs has worked – protecting livelihoods and businesses throughout the pandemic.

“Behind these ONS figures we know this is a difficult time for many workers and families.

“We’re doing everything we can to help, with our Way to Work scheme which is supporting people coming through the doors of our Jobcentres to move into better paid, higher skilled work.