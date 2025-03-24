University Hospitals Sussex Parkinson’s nurse attends Palace event to celebrate 35 years of the specialist role

A Parkinson’s Nurse Consultant for University Hospitals Sussex attended an event at St James’s Palace to celebrate 35 years of the specialist role.

Amanda Hulejczuk, Parkinson’s Nurse Consultant for University Hospitals Sussex and other Parkinson’s nurses from across the UK met Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Gloucester, at St James’s Palace in February to celebrate 35 years since the introduction of the first Parkinson’s nurse.

Amanda was joined for the royal afternoon tea by 26 nurses of varying service, including the longest serving nurse of 29 years and the newest nurse who has been in the role for just six months. Caroline Rassell, Chief Executive of Parkinson’s UK and the charity’s Chair of Trustees, Gary Shaughnessy CBE also attended on behalf of the charity.

Speaking of the experience, Amanda said: “It was wonderful to attend St James’s Palace alongside a group of Parkinson’s nurses who had been recognised for their work and contribution to the community.

Amanda Hulejczuk (centre), Parkinson’s Nurse Consultant for University Hospitals Sussex and other Parkinson’s nurses from across the UK met Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Gloucester, at St James’s Palace in February to celebrate 35 years since the introduction of the first Parkinson’s nurse. Picture: University Hospitals Sussex

“A particular highlight of the day for us all was listening to Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Gloucester, who gave a heartfelt speech and then met each nurse, asking insightful questions and showing a genuine interest in our work.”

Parkinson’s is the fastest growing neurological condition in the world, and there currently is no cure. Around 153,000 people are living with Parkinson’s in the UK.

Parkinson’s nurses help people living with the condition by providing expert advice and specialist support.

Katherine French, Head of Service Improvement and Grants at Parkinson’s UK, said: “In the UK, there are 524 Parkinson’s nurses serving the Parkinson’s community, and Parkinson’s UK is proud to have invested close to £12 million into the growth, support, and development of many of those Parkinson’s nurses over the past 30 years.”

“As the number of people diagnosed with Parkinson’s increases, the vital need for specialist nurses grows to ensure that those living with the condition can achieve the quality of life they deserve. The event served not only as a celebration but an opportunity for nurses from across the nations to come together, network and share inspiration of how to best care for those living with Parkinson’s.”