University of Brighton students invited to transform Brighton Marina benches

The team at Brighton Marina is inviting students from the University of Brighton's School of Art and Media to showcase their creativity by designing an innovative vinyl bench wrap inspired by the theme of ‘Sussex Nature and Wildlife’.

Submissions will be accepted until Friday, April 5. The winning design will be printed and reproduced on benches throughout Brighton Marina, strategically placed in some of the city's most ‘Instagrammable’ spots, ready to be shared on social media.

Last year’s winner, University of Brighton student Abby French, stated that winning the competition significantly impacted their future aspirations as an artist.

Last year's winning bench at the marina.

They said: “It was really affirming seeing my artwork out in the public and being able to see it in the real world. The competition took the design from being a concept to a reality and I was also able to use it in my final project at university, where I got a First!”

Building on their experience, Abby continued to offer advice to this year’s candidates, saying: “The whole process was so exciting. Reflecting on my experience, I would advise other aspiring artists to seize opportunities like this competition. Be bold in your choice; colourful is everything and be unique."

Professor Tamar Jeffers McDonald, the Dean of the School of Art and Media, said she was delighted that the competition had returned. "Brighton Marina's call for entries is a fantastic opportunity for our artists to unleash their creative imagination and contribute positively to the local environment,” she said.

“We nurture diverse talents in fields such as illustration, animation, photography, film, fashion, textiles, and 3D art, with a rich history of producing exceptional artists, including three Turner Prize winners. We eagerly anticipate the innovative designs our students will create for this unique local competition."

Sophie Chandler, the Marketing Manager for Brighton Marina, said: "After the incredible success of last year’s competition, we are committed to discovering the city's future generation of artists emerging from the University of Brighton. Collaboration with local educational institutions is a tradition we cherish, and as a local business, we take pride in our active role in supporting the community and providing students with a platform to showcase their talents."

The winning design will be decided by a public online vote, taking place between April 19 and May 3, with the winning design announced on May 6. The winning bench will be displayed until the beginning of 2025, reaching the millions of visitors that Brighton Marina attracts annually.