SU President Gemma Hopwood said: “I was over the moon to have secured ‘Sports Person of the Year’ after focusing on tackling injustice and inequality within sport.
The event as a whole was amazing. It was one of the most inclusive and fun events that I have had the pleasure of attending in a long time.
"We met some talented Drag artists, influencers, various companies at the careers fair and even some puppies! It was such a powerful event and I was grateful to be a part of it.”
The union’s LGBTQ+ officer Rylee Spooner also returned home with their own award. She said: “Attending the awards has been a huge highlight in my university career. Gemma and I are unbelievably proud of what the university has achieved and I am proud to have played a part in implementing these changes.
“Winning the LGBTQ+ Inclusive University Award was an incredible feeling – it is great to be recognised for our accomplishments. I was also honoured to have been shortlisted for the special Recognition for Overcoming Adversity award.
“The weekend was a beautiful time, filled with the most incredible people who are trailblazers for LGBTQ+ rights. A highlight would be meeting Amanda, Maddy and Aaron from The Traitors as well as Tayce from Ru Paul’s Drag Race UK – I was a bit star struck!”