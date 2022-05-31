University of Chichester grows closer to Net-Zero by 2050 strategy

The University celebrates receiving its first impact report since joining the Carbon Capture programme led by the Woodland’s Trust.

After joining the Carbon Capture scheme supported by the Woodland Trust in February 2021, the University has now seen its benefits on joining the scheme and are hopeful on its continued success.

Ian Gorsuch, printing manager said: “as a University we are supporting the UK Net-Zero strategy by 2050. By joining this initiative we’ve already seen great results in reducing our impact on the environment.”

The University has already helped raise £1,370,000 which in turn has meant 354,108 trees have been planted by the Woodland’s Trust.

The Woodland Trust has three main ambitions behind this initiative. They aim to create native wood to tackle climate change, protect ancient woodland and restore damaged woodlands bringing them back to life. They also hope to restore and protect the irreplaceable habitats so wildlife can thrive.

In the past five years, the Woodland Trust has planted 15.3 million trees to lock up harmful CO2, providing cleaner air.

The Carbon Capture programme mitigates the CO2 emissions from the production of paper and materials.

By switching to a new company for our copier paper, Double A, the carbon footprint has also reduced due to the Mill being located in Alizay, France.