University of Chichester withdraws plans for 85-bed units as 500+ development project forges ahead

Plans to build an 85-bed unit for student accommodation in Chichester have been withdrawn.
By Joe Stack
Published 24th May 2023, 12:28 BST
Updated 24th May 2023, 12:28 BST

An application seeking permission to construct a four storey student residential accommodation building totalling 85 units has been withdrawn after plans for a much larger development were announced last week.

The latest project includes 349 new beds at the Bishop Otter campus, as well as 176 beds in Bognor Regis.

In the latest documents, submitted to Chichester District Council on Tuesday, May 16, the planning authority confirmed the plans have been withdrawn following a request from the University.

University of Chichester's Bishop Otter campus in College LaneUniversity of Chichester's Bishop Otter campus in College Lane
University of Chichester's Bishop Otter campus in College Lane

Professor Jane Longmore, vice-chancellor of the University of Chichester said of the latest plans: "It will help us meet increased demand as our student numbers grow and provide an affordable student living experience, as they move away from home for their new lives at university.”

