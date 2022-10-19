The planting was organised by Lancing & Sompting U3A, which is currently based at St Michael and All Angels, in South Street, Lancing.

The Hoheria Sexstylosa was planted in the church grounds to mark the 40th anniversary of the founding of the University of the Third Age and the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II in 2022.

The commemorative tree was blessed by Father Felix Smith on Sunday, October 16, and a plaque was placed to mark the occasion.

Father Felix Smith blessing the tree and David Herson, chair of Lancing & Sompting u3a, planting it