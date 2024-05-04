'Unplanned' power cut hits thousands of East Sussex residents
Homes in Crowhurst, Bexhill, Green Street and beyond lost power at about 8am due to a ‘high voltage overhead electricity line fault’.
While UK Power Networks has been able to resolve the fault affecting the majority of homes, hundreds are still without power.
A spokesperson for the company said: “We have been made aware that not all power has been restored to the area. Our engineers previously diverted electricity around the fault, however this diversion has not held.”
“Our staff are checking our equipment throughout the area to pinpoint the issue on our overhead cabling network. In addition to this, they are liaising closely with our control room to find safe and reliable ways to divert power around any problems and get everyone restored.”
The energy provider said it aims to have the issue fully resolved between 2.30pm and 3.30pm/
The postcodes affected include: TN33 0; TN33 9; TN37 7; TN38 0; TN38 8; TN38 9, TN39 5.
A spokesperson added: “We're sorry for any disruption this unplanned power cut caused you. We know that being without power can be worrying, but please rest assured that our staff work around the clock to keep the lights on. If you have any concerns or questions, give us a call any time.
"As this was an unexpected power cut, we didn't know it was going to happen so we were unable to give you advanced notice.
“If your power isn't back on we'll need to hear from you. To report this, or to talk to us about anything else, call us on 08003163105 which is free from landlines and mobiles.”
