Upcoming library events range from a celebration of poetry to a talk on modern crime fiction

Tuesday October 6: Ted Hughes Award winning poet Maggie Sawkins

Celebrate National Poetry Day at Chichester Library on Tuesday October 6 from 7pm with the Ted Hughes Award winning poet Maggie Sawkins reading from her new collection, The House Where Courage Lives.

There will also be live music from Linda Kelsall-Barnett on classical guitar and an open mic opportunity for poets, both amateur and professional. Both readers and listeners are equally welcome.

Top row; Maggie Sawkins and Sue Teddern. Bottom row: William Shaw (photo by Kitty Wheeler) and Andy Saunders

Tickets are £6 and can be purchased from Chichester Library or by calling 01243 777351.

The ticket price includes a glass of wine (18+), or non-alcoholic alternative.

Thursday October 13: Sue Teddern – The Pre-Loved Club

As part of Shoreham Wordfest, local author Sue Teddern will be at Shoreham Library on Tuesday October 13 from 7pm talking about her latest novel, The Pre-Loved Club, and her career in writing.

Sue has over twenty years’ scriptwriting experience, from episodes of Birds of a Feather for TV to Cooking in a Bedsitter for radio.

Her debut novel, Annie Stanley, All at Sea, was the story of an unemployed teacher who, on a whim, takes her father’s ashes on a tour of the sea areas of the shipping forecast.

Her recently published second novel, The Pre-Loved Club, is set in Brighton & Hove and relates the friendship of two single parents, desperately trying to recover from rejection, so that they can move on with their lives.

A book sale and signing will follow the event.

Tickets are £8 and can be purchased via Shoreham Wordfest.

Tuesday October 18: Why Is Crime Fiction So Huge Right Now?

Interested in the popular genre of crime fiction? Then come to East Grinstead Library on Tuesday October 18 at 7pm to hear acclaimed crime fiction author William Shaw.

William’s talk, titled ‘Why Is Crime Fiction So Huge Right Now?’ acknowledges the popularity of crime fiction and questions what is it about contemporary crime fiction that makes people want to read it.

William thinks he knows why the genre has such power right now. He’ll talk about the evolution of modern crime fiction and a little about his own books.

There will be a Q&A session after the talk and a book signing and book sale by East Grinstead Bookshop.

Tickets are £3 and can be purchased from East Grinstead Library, either in person or by calling 01342 332900.

Tuesday October 25: Battle over West Sussex

West Sussex Record Office will be hosting a special talk by renowned military historian and author Andy Saunders on Tuesday 25 October from 7pm.

In his talk, entitled 'Battle over West Sussex', Andy will be telling the story of the Battle of Britain as it was fought in the skies of West Sussex during the Second World War.

He will be looking at specific events and incidents and describing individual episodes of courage and drama.

Dozens of incidents will be brought to life in this illustrated talk - including the story of participants, survivors and local civilians who were caught up in the dramatic events of 1940.

The event can be attended in person at West Sussex Record Office, Orchard Street, Chichester or virtually over Zoom.

Tickets to attend the talk in person are £8 and can be booked and paid for by calling 01243 753602.

To attend online, tickets cost £5 and can be booked via Eventbrite (search for 'battle over west sussex').

Wednesday October 26: Two and a Half Questions (special screening)

As part of Black History Month, join West Sussex Libraries and Oxygen Arts for a special screening of Two and a Half Questions at Crawley Library on Wednesday October 26 at 2pm.

This new film is an exploration of the lives and aspirations of the Windrush generation and those who came after them.

Working with a group of young people, the filmmaker, Clovis Lowe, captured interviews with people of Caribbean and African heritage from all walks of life, from lawyers and dancers to politicians, social workers and entrepreneurs.

After the film, join the director, Clovis Lowe and the producer, Marsha Lowe for a Q&A about the issues raised by the film and the challenges of producing a film with young people during Covid.

The film lasts 45 minutes and is rated PG.