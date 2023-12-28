Upper Beeding woman with positive attitude to life celebrates her 104th birthday

There is no stopping remarkable Upper Beeding centenarian Renee Bush, as she walks every day to keep fit and maintains a positive attitude to life.

Renee celebrated her 104th birthday home on Christmas Eve at Valerie Manor care home, where she has lived since July 2020.

Born in Croydon on December 24, 1919, Renee was a middle child. Her mother passed away when she was only eight years old and consequently, she was very close to her father.

After she left school, Renee worked in a private bank, where she met her husband. She continued to work for the bank while her husband was in the Army during the Second World War.

The couple retired to West Sussex and Renee continued to live a full and active life, even driving up until she was 99 years old.

Renee's husband died 23 years ago but she kept busy. When she was 100, she had an operation on her eye and following this, her sight was greatly reduced, so she decided she needed to move into a home.

Monica Wooldridge, administrator at Valerie Manor, said: "She has remained active and very mobile, walking the grounds every day to keep fit.

"Although her mobility has decreased slightly following a short spell in hospital, she continues to be positive and looks forward to the warmer weather when she can be outside walking again with the aid of just a stick.

"There is no stopping this remarkable lady. We celebrated Renee’s 104th birthday at Valerie Manor on December 24."

There was applause as Renee was walked into the lounge and residents sang Happy Birthday as a cake filled with candles was produced.

1 . 104th birthday Renee Bush celebrated her 104th birthday home on Christmas Eve at Valerie Manor care home, where she has lived since July 2020. Picture: Valerie Manor Photo: Valerie Manor

2 . 104th birthday Renee Bush celebrated her 104th birthday home on Christmas Eve at Valerie Manor care home, where she has lived since July 2020. Picture: Valerie Manor Photo: Valerie Manor

3 . 104th birthday Renee Bush celebrated her 104th birthday home on Christmas Eve at Valerie Manor care home, where she has lived since July 2020. Picture: Valerie Manor Photo: Valerie Manor