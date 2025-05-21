Urgent appeal for Horsham familes to host French students this summer

An urgent appeal is going out to families in Horsham who could provide accommodation for French students visiting the town this summer.

The visit is part of a long-standing educational and cultural programme organised by LEC Paris, which has been running successful exchange trips across Europe for more than 50 years.

Horsham has been selected as the destination for this summer’s programme, taking place from July 10 to July 23. Local organiser Mary Hope is now urgently seeking between 22 and 25 welcoming host families to take part.

“This is a very rewarding experience in more ways than one,” she said. “Not only does it allow families to form lifelong friendships, but it also gives everyone involved a real chance to experience another culture and share daily life. The students are so eager to learn and really enjoy becoming part of the community during their stay.”

The French students, aged 11 to 18, will be attending English lessons every morning at Trafalgar Baptist Church in Trafalgar Road. Their afternoons will be filled with organised sports, cultural outings, and excursions to local points of interest.

Host families are asked to provide full board and accommodation, and in return, will receive £377 for hosting one student, or £728 for hosting two students.

Mary added: “Many families who have hosted in the past have spoken of the warmth and connection that continues long after the students return home. Some even stay in touch for years, visiting each other’s countries and forming bonds that last a lifetime.”

Anyone based in Horsham who could open their home to one or two students this summer is asked to contact Mary Hope on 07500 017090 or email [email protected].