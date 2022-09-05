Urgent call for more GPs and new hospital for Horsham

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It comes from Horsham councillor Christine Costin who says: “We need more local GPs, more surgeries, more easily accessible clinical services and closer provision for A&E and maternity care.”

She spoke out amid rising numbers of people in Horsham complaining about difficulties in getting an appointment to see a doctor.

“There is no doubt that local services are under excessive pressure,” Christine said.

A fresh call is being made for a new hospital in the Horsham area to cope with the district's growing population

"This is because the promises to increase health service infrastructure to cater for the massive increase in our population have failed to materialise.

"Huge numbers of people have been added to the local population by long successive years of major developments that have added thousands of new residents without providing an adequate expansion of infrastructure.”

She called on people to write to their MP and local councillors.

"Unfortunately, getting a GP appointment can be very challenging. It can be frustrating, from simply seeking to get through to the surgery on the phone to negotiating the hurdles before you can see a doctor in person.

"Those who cannot use the internet miss out on a route which offers responses as quickly as possible. Often an arranged telephone consultation is enough but for many there is no substitute for a face to face consultation.

"It is not the fault of receptionists or staff that demands for the GP services are rapidly increasing.”

And, she added: “Please be patient with your surgeries but if you are feeling traumatised or worried about the health of yourself or members of your family do persist in seeking help.

"Use the internet 'form' as a means of contact, write to your practitioner, phone again, write to our MP, keep trying.

"There are lots of charities and volunteers tring to help. Use A&E if you need to – call 111 for advice and support.”

Pressure on the local health system is set to increase further with more major developments underway in the district.