V2 Radio launch Christmas Toy Appeal for second year to help Sussex’s struggling families

Kindly supported by Knight Fencing, the local radio station has partnered with local businesses and stores to have Donation Points across the county.

The Donation Points allow locals to give toys to those whose festive season is tainted by financial struggles.

Launched on November 7, today, V2 Radio is hoping that that the appeal will ease the battle to make ends meet as the cost-of-living crisis continues, and it’s only too apparent that many will face the fight between choosing whether to eat or heat, with the battle intensified when trying to give children any sort of Christmas.

V2 Radio are launching a Christmas Toy Appeal for a second year in a row in a move to help Sussex’s struggling families.

Residents are asked to “add one extra toy or gift” to their Christmas shopping lists and deliver it, new and unwrapped, at one of V2 Radio’s Donation Points.

With the presents going to local charities, residents who are unable to access Donation Points are asked to spare some change for the JustGiving page, with the station purchasing gifts on their behalf.

Ian Crouch, who presents the station’s Drivetime show, added: “I’m really excited to do this for another year.

“Now more than ever, it’s very important that we support struggling families during this financial crisis and bring smiles to the faces of children in Sussex who would otherwise have a different Christmas.”

People are also encouraged to arrange their own collection in their workplace, school or social group to drop off at one of the collection points or the V2 Radio Studios.

Donation points are open until Sunday, December 11.

The full list of Donation Points are as follows:

Chichester:

Tesco Extra - Fishbourne Roundabout

Buzby & Blue - The Hornet

Ripples - South Street

Bognor Regis:

Morrisons - Bedford Street

Sajaroo Gifts - Queensway

Littlehampton:

Morrisons - Hawthorn Road

Cuff Miller - Horsham Road

Selsey:

Knight Fencing - Ferry Yard, Upper Norton

RayCrafts - High Street

Barnham:

Redwood & Sons - The Square

Petworth:

Petworth Gift & Clothing Company - Sadlers Row

Horsham:

Gobsmack Comics - Swan Walk Shopping Centre

Rustington:

L. Guess Jewellers - Churchill Parade

Witterings:

Shells Toys & Gifts - Cakeham Road

Birdham: