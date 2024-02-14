Valentine’s Day: East Sussex area among the least romantic places in the UK, according to new study
The research conducted by CasinoReviews analysed 73 major UK towns and cities based on the number of times each place Googles a romantic-related keyword.
The data includes 79 keywords, such as “Wife valentines ideas”, “Husband valentines ideas”, “Romantic gift ideas”, “Valentine’s Date ideas”, “Valentine’s Date night”, “Engagement rings”, “Romance”, “Date night movies”, “Diamond engagement rings”, “Valentine’s Day gifts”, “Romantic comedies”, “romantic hotels near me”.
The number of searches for each term was then added to give a total of searches for each area. This was then compared to the population to calculate how many searches per 100,000 people. Several areas have a higher monthly search volume per 100,000 because that area has a population smaller than 100,000 people.
Brighton ranks 61st in the list, with an average 3,442 romantic-related Google searches per 100,000 residents. Brighton's top search terms are "florists near me" and "red roses".
Croydon has been crowned as the most romantic area this Valentine’s Day, with an average total 10,345 searches per month and 4,763 per 100,000 residents.
Croydon’s top search terms are “Valentine's Day” being searched an average 1,751 times per month, and “wedding dresses”, with an average 991 monthly searches.
The least romantic city, according to the data, is Aberdeen, with an average 2,915 monthly searches per 100,000 residents and a total 5,128.
Aberdeen’s top search terms are “Valentine’s Day”, with 775 average monthly searches, and “wedding dresses”, with 411 searches per month on average.
A spokesperson for CasinoReviews said: “This year, an estimated 34.8 million Brits plan to celebrate Valentine's Day, which is almost two-thirds (65%) of the population.
“Love is all year round, however, which is why we wanted to find out which UK towns and cities show their romantic side the most.
“Besides an interest in wedding dresses, residents of Croydon have a particular interest in flower deliveries, generating an average 565 searches per month, according to our data.
“Meanwhile, Aberdeen’s search figures for each term are significantly lower, with a specific interest in “Valentine’s Day”, with an average 775 monthly searches.”