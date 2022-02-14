Charlie and Mary Roe got married on April, 21, 1956 and after 65 years together they believe the secret to a long and happy marriage is to 'choose a kind partner’ and ‘continue to work hard on the relationship'.

The life-long lovers first met when Charlie’s house was bombed during the Second World War and he was evacuated to Devon from London. He worked on a farm and Mary would come and collect the milk churns every day, eventually Charlie plucked up the coverage and asked Mary out on a date and so began their romantic record.

The couple went on to have three children together, Tim, Nicholas and Virginia, and now also have nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren who all frequently visit their grandparents at the Chichester Grange.

90-year-old Mary said: “The secret to a happy marriage is to firstly make a good choice in your partner. A good choice in that they are reliable and likeable, but most importantly kind. They have to have a good character. Mary went on to say that the other key characteristic to keep cupid close was to have shared interests with your partner.

Naomi Butcher, home manager at Chichester Grange, said: “Charlie and Mary are a wonderful couple, and we could all learn a thing or two from their happy marriage. We thought Valentine’s Day was the perfect opportunity to encourage them to reminisce and share their pearls of wisdom.

“Love truly is in the air at Chichester Grange, and many of the residents have also been reminiscing and sharing memories of their own past loves; it was lovely to hear stories from everyone’s younger years.