Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The research conducted by CasinoReviews analysed 73 major UK cities and towns based on the number of times each place Googles a romantic-related keyword.

The data includes 79 keywords, such as “Wife valentines ideas”, “Husband valentines ideas”, “Romantic gift ideas”, “Valentine’s Date ideas”, “Valentine’s Date night”, “Engagement rings”, “Romance”, “Date night movies”, “Diamond engagement rings”, “Valentine’s Day gifts”, “Romantic comedies”, “romantic hotels near me”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The number of searches for each term was then added to give a total of searches for each area. This was then compared to the population to calculate how many searches per 100,000 people. Several areas have a higher monthly search volume per 100,000 because that area has a population smaller than 100,000 people.

A West Sussex town has been named among the most romantic places in the UK, according to a new study. Picture by DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP via Getty Images

Crawley ranks 21st in the list, with an average 3,836 Google searches per 100,000 residents. Crawley's top search terms are "engagement rings" and "wedding dresses".

Croydon has been crowned as the most romantic area this Valentine’s Day, with an average total 10,345 searches per month and 4,763 per 100,000 residents.

Croydon’s top search terms are “Valentine's Day” being searched an average 1,751 times per month, and “wedding dresses”, with an average 991 monthly searches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The least romantic city, according to the data, is Aberdeen, with an average 2,915 monthly searches per 100,000 residents and a total 5,128.

Aberdeen’s top search terms are “Valentine’s Day”, with 775 average monthly searches, and “wedding dresses”, with 411 searches per month on average.

A spokesperson for CasinoReviews said: “This year, an estimated 34.8 million Brits plan to celebrate Valentine's Day, which is almost two-thirds (65%) of the population.

“Love is all year round, however, which is why we wanted to find out which UK towns and cities show their romantic side the most.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Besides an interest in wedding dresses, residents of Croydon have a particular interest in flower deliveries, generating an average 565 searches per month, according to our data.