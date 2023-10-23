Vandals ruin public artwork in Bexhill
The attractive work of a woodland scene was created by local artists from the community group Wa.ve Arts to improve a tatty area of Sackville Road by the railway bridge.
Now a crowd funder has been set up to repair the damage and restore the artwork
A spokesperson for Wa.ve Arts said: “We found one of Bexhill’s murals damaged, so we’d like to fix it as soon as we can. We want to keep doing what we are doing and bringing colour and positivity to the town, we are a small non profit company, so usually put in for small pots of funding and volunteer where we can.
“What we can’t do is expect artists to come back provide the materials and paint it for nothing. If you can help in any small way we would really appreciate it. Thank you so much everyone for sharing and supporting us it encourages us to keep doing what we’re doing.”
As of today the crowd funder had raised £335 of its £500 target with 21 days to go. You can donate here.
The Bexhill mural was painted by the same group who created the huge painting of David Attenborough on a building at Bulverhythe in St Leonards. The work was featured in national newspapers.