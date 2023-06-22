A new vegan restaurant is set to open up in Eastbourne next month.

The Good Grub in Compton Street will open its doors on Saturday, July 1, and is fronted by 21-year-old Chloe Wilkinson, a marketing executive and vegan chef.

The new restaurant will take over the premises formerly occupied by fellow plant-based business Green Bros and promises to serve up ‘good food and good vibes’ .

The Good Grub will serve vegan lunches, dinners and snacks, as well as cocktails, beers, wines, soft drinks and coffees, and will also offer a dog-friendly menu.

A new vegan restaurant is set to open up in Eastbourne next month. Photo: contributed.

Items on the menu include plant-based takes on seafood pasta, steak and gyros, as well as vegan classics such as a falafel bowl and avocado toast.

On Sundays, customers will also be able to get their hands on a fully vegan brunch, including ‘b*con’ and scrambled tofu, and roast dinners, with a turkey substitute and cauliflower cheese.

Supporting the community is a top priority for the business which will be partnering with charity Warming up the Homeless and offering donation buckets for clothing and toiletries, in addition to a weekly food collection.

The business will also have a ‘pay-it-forward' wall where customers can pay for an extra drink or meal to support those who cannot afford their own.

Owner Chloe Wilkinson outside The Good Grub. Photo: contributed.

Chloe first went vegan during the pandemic when she started posting recipes on Instagram and has since worked with major brands including LoveRaw and Moving Mountains.

In 2022, she began working at the Prince Albert pub in Hastings cooking vegan fry-ups, where they were ‘constantly fully-booked and selling out’ and, on one occasion, sold 106 dishes in one night. While here, she also developed her most popular item, a vegan take on a scotch egg using tofu called a ‘Scotchie’, which will be on offer at the Good Grub.

The Good Grub will be open 5pm to 10pm on Thursdays, 10am to 10pm on Fridays and Saturdays, and 10am to 4pm on Sundays.

Chloe said: “I'm so excited about everything and can't believe where a few recipe posts when I was bored in lockdown has got me!”