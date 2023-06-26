The entreprenurial brothers who have saved an historic Bognor Regis hotel should be congratulated for their efforts in helping to bring regeneration to the town.

That's the view of Roger Nash, deputy leader of Arun District Council and chairman of the economy committee, after he visited seafront venue The Carlton Hotel on a fact-finding mission this week to see how the refurbishment was progressing.

It comes as siblings Ben Standen and Harry Dumville said they were on course to open the seafront venue in early July after redeveloping the bar, formerly The Aviator. The new name for the bar is The Promenade.

The hotel and bar has been closed since Christmas and locals were concerned that the entertainment offering along the seafront would be diminished if the building was converted to accommodation.

L-R: Harry Dumville, Roger Nash and Carl Hay at the hotel. Photo: Carl Eldridge

Mr Nash said: “The committee looks at regeneration, trying to help bring jobs to the town and generally improving the area and from what I've seen at the site they are making great progress and it's great news that they are investing in Bognor Regis.

"It's fantastic that the venue will bring more vibrancy to the area. My understanding is that the bar will open soon and then the refurbishment of the hotel will follow and that is great news as well as the town needs more hotel rooms. It's all very welcome and more power to their elbow."

Newly appointed general manager Carl Hay said he was excited by the project and was in the process of recruiting staff ahead of the opening.

He added: "It's an absolutely fantastic venue with amazing sea views and it is dripping with heritage. We want to create a relaxed vibe where folk can stop by for a cool drink and a bite to eat and watch the world go by.

"We have so much interest from the general public since they found out our plans and from what they are saying we can look forward to a busy period over the rest of the summer and beyond."