Vet at Horsham cat-only clinic named national Vet of the Year

A vet from a cat-only clinic in Horsham has been named national Vet of the Year.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joanna Szymanska, clinical director of Graylands Cat Clinic in Horsham, has been recognised in the Cats Protection National Cat Awards for her unwavering dedication, compassion and care for cats.

Joanna said: “Cats are the centre of my world. Everything I do is about cats, so being recognised in this way by Cats Protection means a great deal. I've always been fascinated by nature and medicine, so combining that with my love for cats seemed like a natural choice. I was born to be a vet.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After graduating in Warsaw, Poland, Joanna moved to Sussex and was soon motivated to set up Graylands as a cat-only practice. “I noticed that most of the research and veterinary care is dog-centred and I felt that cats deserve equal attention,” she said.

'I was born to be a vet' - Joanna Szymanska of Graylands Cat Clinic, Horsham - crowned Cats Protection National Vet of the Year

“When we designed our clinic, we looked at the space through a cat's eyes, respected their senses and unique needs. So there are no loud noises, no bright lights and no dogs.”

Part of Joanna’s commitment to provide the best care for every cat involves placing the owner at the heart of a cat’s treatment plan. “While we offer gold standard options, we always look at every individual cat through the context of their situation at home, and what their owner is capable of doing,” she said.

“We also organise education evenings because we strongly believe that we can improve cat welfare if we empower owners by providing them with knowledge to understand their cats better. We offer expert advice, but it's down to the owner to decide what’s best for their cat.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Graylands Cat Clinic is also an accredited Zero Pain Philosophy Practice using the latest pain management techniques. “Our patients receive the highest level of pain monitoring and when they go home we help their owners recognise the signs of pain and how to adjust the environment so their cat has the best quality of life,” Joanna said. “Cats often suffer in silence so it's up to us to advocate for them. It’s a duty and a privilege.”

Hazel Green, veterinary nurse at Graylands, nominated Joanna for the award. “Joanna’s impact on cats and their owners has been profound,” she said. “Her compassionate, expert and adaptable approach has earned her the trust and admiration of everyone who walks through our doors. I wholeheartedly believe that Joanna is deserving of this award.”

Joanna was selected from a host of nominees by Cats Protection regional community veterinary surgeon Dr Fiona Brockbank, Blue Peter’s resident animal health expert Dr Rory Cowlam and Dr Bolu Eso, a regular face on ITV’s Love Your Weekend.

Fiona Brockbank said: “We were impressed by all the nominees, showcasing the excellent level of cat veterinary care across the UK. Joanna stood out for her commitment, compassion and determination to provide the very best contextualised care for cats, while also supporting their owners understanding of good cat welfare. She is a very worthy holder of the title, Vet of the Year."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Like Cats Protection, Joanna is also a keen advocate for mature moggies. “What I find especially motivating is the stories of senior cats finding a new home. We love supporting cat owners on their journey to give older cats that second lease of life.”

The Cats Protection National Cat Awards, held at London’s One Marylebone on September 24, is an annual event organised by the cat charity.