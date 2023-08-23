Veteran of 'forgotten war' makes most of each day with help of Worthing charity Care for Veterans

​​A veteran of the 'forgotten war' is making the most of each day with the help of Worthing charity Care for Veterans.

Having lived in the charity's hospital home, in Boundary Road, since 2021, 92-year-old REME veteran Donald 'Gus' Goward is only too aware how important the shared military background is for residents.

That is why a recent award of £24,345 from The Veterans’ Foundation means so much to him and other disabled ex-armed forces personnel who live at the home.

The grant will support in-house rehabilitation services, funding physiotherapy, occupational therapy, speech and language therapy and wellbeing activities for a full month.

REME veteran Donald ‘Gus’ Goward has been living at Care for Veterans since 2021. Picture: Care for Veterans / Submitted

From attending activities in the home's hub to joining various events such as The Cenotaph parade in London and The Taxi Charity visit to Worthing seafront, Gus has been able to make the most of each day with the charity's support, despite his physical limitations.

It is more than 70 years since Gus served in the Korean War, which was fought from 1950 to 1953 but is now often referred to as the 'forgotten war', due to its proximity to the Second World War.

He was 21 years old when he became a corporal, stationed in Warminster on Salisbury Plain.

Gus said: "It looked as though the whole place was going to collapse but it didn’t and mainly because the atomic bomb came along and people thought, it’s all very well to win a war with an atomic bomb but you haven’t got anything left to fight for if it’s gone."

Donald 'Gus' Goward, left, and fellow Care for Veterans resident Ted, an RAF veteran, enjoyng the summer fayre. Picture: Care for Veterans / Submitted

Serving in the REME, Gus supported the war efforts by carrying out key motor repairs, keeping the men in line and helping to keep open the lifeline of ammunition traders going back and forth from the UK to Korea.

In more recent years, Gus has had a series of unfortunate health conditions. It was after his heart bypass and prostate trouble that he received a recommendation for Care for Veterans from a fellow veteran at his cricket club.

Gus could not be happier and he says the exceptional standard of care is a big reason why he so enjoys living at the home.

"The nurses are the backbone of this home,” he said.

Now in a wheelchair, Gus lives with a neurological tremor and has trouble with his hearing, but he still likes to socialise when possible and connect with others in the home.

He said: "Everyone here has different problems, which makes blending it all together a little bit difficult, but having a shared military background helps.”

Since 1919, Care for Veterans has offered disabled veterans and their families respite, rehabilitation, long-term and award-winning palliative care. The charity does not receive government funding and each year needs to raise more than £1.5million to enable the continuity of its first-class care services.

In 2022, 85 residents accessed Care for Veterans' tailor-made rehabilitation services. For some, like Gus, this meant improving their mental health and wellbeing so that they could face one of the toughest physical battles of their life. For others, it enabled them to learn to walk and talk again after surviving life-changing injuries and diagnoses.

Thanks to organisations like the Veterans’ Foundation, these services can continue for present and future ex-armed forces personnel.

Established in 2016, the Veterans’ Foundation aims to provide a better life for former armed forces personnel and their dependants who are in need by supporting life-changing projects with their grant award scheme.

The foundation has now awarded almost £17million in grants to more than 400 military charities and organisations since its inception.

David Shaw, founder, said: "One of the aims of the Veterans’ Foundation is to ensure that our armed forces veterans and their families who are in need receive first-class care, so we are delighted to have awarded Care for Veterans this grant.

"Care for Veterans’ work has been crucial to so many people in their 104-year history. I hope they continue to support those who have served and those who are close to them while there is a need.”

To help support hundreds of projects all around the UK supporting ex-armed forces personnel and their families, you could play the Veterans’ Lottery, with a £50,000 rollover jackpot every month.

The generous Care for Veterans grant will fund a programme of physiotherapy, occupational therapy, speech and language therapy and wellbeing activities. These provide an essential opportunity for veterans to regain and maintain their independence, as well as improve their mental health.

Andy Neaves, chief executive of Care for Veterans, said: "We are so grateful to the Veterans’ Foundation for their ongoing support. By awarding us this grant, they have made a significant impact to the lives of our disabled veterans.