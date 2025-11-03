Veterans to take part in Horsham Remembrance Parade

Veterans are being invited for the first time to take part in a Remembrance Parade in Horsham on Sunday (November 9).

The Horsham Branch of the Royal British Legion is inviting all veterans to take part in the parade by joining them ahead of a Remembrance service in Horsham town centre.

The parade will start at the BT Exchange Car Park on North Street at 10am and march into the Carfax. A number of roads will be closed to traffic.

An act of remembrance will be marked at the War Memorial in the Carfax when the Deputy Lieutenant of West Sussex will lead a wreath laying followed by Horsham District Council chairman Tony Bevis on behalf of the people of the Horsham district.

Wreaths will also be laid by Horsham MP John Milne, chairman of the Horsham Branch of the Royal British Legion Zäl Rustom and representatives from West Sussex County Council and the Royal Observer Corps.

The tradition of gathering to pay respect and remember all who have served to safeguard our world and our liberty will begin at 10.45am. Prayers will be led by Horsham team rector Canon Lisa Barnett before the playing of the Last Post and a two minute silence, followed by wreath laying and a blessing from the Bishop of Horsham the Rt Rev Ruth Bushyager.

The Horsham Branch of the Royal British Legion is the lead organiser of the event in partnership with Horsham District Council.

In addition to the service on Remembrance Sunday council chairman Tony Bevis will join members of the Royal British Legion and members of the public including local schoolchildren to pay tribute to and remember all those who have lost their lives in conflict on Armistice Day on Tuesday November 11 at 11am. A short service will be held and a two-minute silence will be observed.